Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is expected to declare the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 result today, October 1. According to reports, the result was scheduled to be declared yesterday but the website has not been updated with the result link yet.

All the candidates can check the result from the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, once it is declared.

The counselling process for the B.Ed CET 2020 will begin from October 3. Thus, the result can be expected to be declared today as tomorrow is a public holiday. If the result is not released today, then we can expect that the counselling process to be delayed.

The counselling details is also expected to be released along with the result. This exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed. Colleges in the state of Bihar. A total number of 15 universities will conduct their B.Ed. course admission via this exam.

The entrance test for B.Ed. admission was conducted on September 22 and the answer keys for the exam was released on September 25. The candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the latest updates.

How to download Bihar CET B.Ed 2020 result:

1. Visit the Bihar CET B.Ed. official website.

2. Click on the link to check the result once it is declared.

3. Enter the log-in credentials and submit.

4. The result and rank details can be accessed.