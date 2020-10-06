Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and TSCHE has declared the TS EAMCET 2020 result today, October 6, at around 4.00 pm. The result link will be activated soon and students can check the result on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Around 75% of candidates have cleared the exam, reports Times of India. Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively, adds the report.

These candidates can participate in the counselling programme for admissions. The counselling for EAMET admissions will begin on October 9.

TSCHE will also conduct the EAMCET exam for COVID-19 positive candidates during the exam dates. The Council has asked candidates who fulfil this criterion to fill the form available on the website.

The EAMCET exam for the engineering stream was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14, and for Agriculture and Medicine on September 28 and 29.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year the exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

