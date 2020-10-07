Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Preliminary examination admit card on October 6. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 22 at 41 cities across the country. The CMSE 2020 is being conducted to fill 559 vacancies of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining for various positions under Category II.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC CMSE 2020 preliminary exam admit card.

Candidates must check the admit card carefully for exam venue and time details. The admit card will also have COVID-19 precautions that the candidates must follow before and during the exam, which the candidates must go through carefully.

How to donwload UPSC CMSE 2020 admit card: