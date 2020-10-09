Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) will declare the AP EAMCET 2020 results today, October 10. It was reported yesterday that the Education Minister Suresh A had said that the result will be declared today and will be available on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

The result will be declared at a press conference. Soon after that, all the candidates can check their scores and rank on the official website with their roll number and other log-in details. Once the result is declared, the counselling process will begin and details of the same is also expected to be revealed soon after.

SCHE had conducted the EAMCET 2020 examination from September 17 to September 24 and the answer keys for the same have already been revealed. The EAMCET exams were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

This common admission test is conducted for admissions to various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the institutions affiliated with the state of Andhra Pradesh. This year the SCHE conducted the exam along with JNTUK, Kakinada.

How to check the AP EAMCET 2020 result: