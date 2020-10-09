Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2020 result has been declared today, October 9. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the Manabadi website, manabadi.co.in.

AP POLYCET 2020 official website, polycetap.nic.in, has not yet been updated with the result link. It is expected that the result on the official website will be available soon.

Here is the direct link to check the AP POLYCET 2020 result on Manabadi website.

The POLYCET 2020 exam was conducted on September 27. The result was initially expected to be released on October 7 but was delayed due to unknown reasons and was issued today. The POLYCET 2020 counselling schedule is expected to be released soon.

The POLYCET exam is conducted for admissions to various institutes offering the diploma in engineering or polytechnic courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This year the exam had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.