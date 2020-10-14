Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) will end the registration process to participating in the JoSAA counselling process tomorrow, October 15. Today the second mock allotment result will be released at around 10.00 am on the official website, josaa.nic.in. All candidates must log-in with the credentials to check the mock seat allotment status.

The second mock allotment is based on the choices filled by the students until October 13. The students can make changes in their choices based on the allotment on or before October 15 when the registration and choice filling ends.

JoSAA counselling process is for candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced exam for admissions to various IITs, NITs, CFITs, IIITs among other prominent institutions. The first allotment result will be declared on October 17.

This year JoSAA admission process has been modified a bit and it will involve six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the direct link to start the JoSAA 2020 registration process.

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA 2020 counselling schedule.

The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to fulfill the process by showing up to the institute.

JoSAA-2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2020).