The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the CA 2020 exams. The exams were scheduled to be held from November 1 to 18, but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country. According the new schedule, the CA 2020 exams will now be held from November 21 to December 14.

The ICAI released the notice on their official twitter account. The notice reads, “In continuation to the Announcement dated 15th July, 2020; as also Announcement dated 8th October 2020 made regarding Opt-Out window, another Announcement dated 8th October 2020 regarding SOP guidelines for examinees Centres and Centre Superintendent/ observers; it is hereby notified for general information that in view of prevailing circumstances; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant Examinations earlier scheduled from 1 st November 2020 to 18th November 2020”.

Foundation Course Examination

December 8, 10, 12 and 14

Intermediate (Ipc) Course Examination – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

Group-II: December 1, 3 and 5

Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group-I: November 22, 24, 26 and 28

Group-II: December 1, 3, 5 and 7

Final Course Examination - Under Old Scheme

Group-I: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

Group-II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

Final Course Examination - Under New Scheme

Group-I: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

Group -II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6

Insurance And Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination

Modules I to IV: November 21, 23, 25 and 27

International Trade Laws And World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination

Group A: November 21 and 23

Group B: November 25 and 27

International Taxation – Assessment Test (Intt – AT)

November 21 and 23

The ICAI also emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / local holiday.