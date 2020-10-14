Osmania University has postponed all its exams scheduled for today and tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and flooding in various parts of Hyderabad. According to the Controller of Examinations, exams from October 16 will be conducted as per schedule, reports NDTV.

“All exams under the jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14th and 15th October are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16th October will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly,” said the Controller of Examinations.

The heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives of people as there is water logging in various parts of the Telangana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over the western parts of the state will move west north westwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours, the report adds.

Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 78.1°E, about 50 km west of Hyderabad is a potential cause of the sudden downpour in the city and surrounding areas.