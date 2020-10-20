National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 from today, October 20. All the parents/guardians who want their child to participate in the AISSEE 2021 exam can apply for the same from today on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2021 exam is conducted for admissions to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

The AISSEE 2021 exam will be conducted on January 10, 2021. The exam will be OMR-sheet based exam (Pen and Paper) with multiple choice question pattern.

For admissions to Class VI, the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools. For Class IX, the student should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

The detailed bulletin and the link to apply to participate in the exam will be released today in a few hours. Parents/guardians are requested to keep checking the website and go through the information bulletin carefully before proceeding with the application process.