SAMS Odisha will be issuing the merit list and the second selection result for the Plus 3 admission process today, October 22, at around 2.00 pm. All the students who are participating in the admission process can check the merit list and 2nd selection result on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

All the students who are eligible to gain admission based on the second selection list must deposit the admission fees on or before October 29 (5.00 pm). The process this year can be completed online on the official website itself.

The common admission process for admissions to various 3-year degree colleges is being done by SAMS Odisha. A total number of 1,029 colleges are participating in the admission process from the state and a total number of 2.11 lakh students have paid their fees to participate in the process.

The first merit list and selection list was published on September 28. The second list was expected initially to be released on October 8 but was delayed and will be released today. Student should check the official website for the latest updates regarding the admission process.