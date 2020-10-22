The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) (Bi-Annual - Summer Zone) Jammu division result. The result can be accessed by students on the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE 10th result for the Jammu region.

The result for remaining division, that is Leh, Kashmir, and Kargil region, will be available soon on the official website. Students are requested to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

How to check JKBOSE 10th result: