Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today will begin the counselling process for the All-India Quota based on the NEET 2020 result. The registration was expected to begin yesterday. However, there were some reports of technical problems and the process was delayed.

The new counselling schedule has been released and the remaining schedule for the first round remains unchanged expect for the registration start date. The choice filling process will also begin today and the last day to register and choice fill is November 2. The official website to register to participate in the counselling process is mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the first round of counselling will go on until November 2 (2.00 pm) and the first allotment result will be announced on November 5, 2020.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the new NEET 2020 MCC counselling schedule.

The Choice filling for the first round will be done from October 28 to November 2 and allotment result will be out on November 5 for the first round. The online reporting based on the first round can be done from November 6 to November 12.

The registration for the second round will be done from November 18 to November 22n and second allotment result can be expected to be released on November 25. The whole process will be conducted on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

NTA had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 17. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.