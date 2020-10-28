Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination admit card will be issued today, October 28. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card, once it is released, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM CAT is scheduled to be conducted on November 29. The application process to participate in the exam was held from August 5 to September 23. The admit card will be released at around 5.00 pm.

CAT or Common Admission Test is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The test will be conducted at 156 cities across the country.

CAT exam consists of three sections, Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)).

The CAT result is expected to be declared in the second week of January after which the counselling process for admission will begin. The admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

