Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be releasing the rank list as part of the Diploma course admissions for the year 2020 today, October 29. The rank list is expected to be released at around 5.00 pm on the official website, tnauonline.in.

After the rank list is released, the counselling process for admissions to Diploma courses provided at the affiliated institutions will begin. The details of the same will be released soon on the official website.

There are three TNAU institutes offering the diploma courses and eight affiliated institutes. The admission process for all these institutions is done via the TNAU counselling process.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest information regarding the counselling process and schedule. The official diploma admission brochure can be accessed in this direct link.

How to check TNAU Diploma rank list: