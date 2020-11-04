Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) counselling first allotment result has been released on Tuesday, November 3. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the OJEE counselling can check the result by logging in with their credentials on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The online reporting based on the first allotment will start from today and must be completed on or before November 8. The online report process involves payment of fees and uploading of documents. Responding to queries, withdrawal of seats, and exiting from the counselling process must also be done by November 8.

Here is the direct link to access the OJEE 2020 login page.

The current round of OJEE counselling is done for admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch, and M.Sc courses offered at various institutions in the state of Odisha. This year four rounds of allotment will be done and the counselling process will go on until November 30.

OJEE exam is conducted for admissions to B.Pham, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharma, Int MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, BPharm, and MCA courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha. OJEE 2020 exam was conducted on October 12 to October 19.

The counselling process for this year’s OJEE exam began on October 12 and two mock allotment rounds have already been conducted, the first one on October 21 and the second one on October 27. The registration process for the second round of counselling will done from November 9 to November 12 and the allotment result will be issued on November 15.