The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer Diploma exam result has been announced on November 3.

The result can be accessed by the candidates on the official website msbte.org.in. Candidates are required to use their seat number or enrollment number to check the MSBTE results.

Steps to check the MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Result:

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in. On the homepage, click on the Summer 2020 result link Enter your seat/enrollment number and click submit MSBTE summer 2020 result will be displayed Download and take a printout of the result

Here is the direct link to MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2020.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state. According to an official statement, MSBTE results are available for final semester or year students and their backlog subjects.