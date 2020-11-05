Uttar Pradesh NEET 2020 UG counselling process schedule has been released for admissions to various MBBS and BDS courses offered in the state. The registration process to participate in the counselling process will begin today, November 5, at around 4.00 pm on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The document verification process for all the registered candidates will be done at the nodal centres in person. The process of document verification will be done from November 6 (12.00 noon). The last day to register to participate in the UP NEET 2020 counselling is November 8 and the last day to get the documents verified is November 9.

After the verification process is completed, choice filling process on the official website will begin on November 6 (2.00 pm) and can be done until November 10. The allotment result is expected to be released on November 11 and November 12 and admission process based on the allotment can be done until November 18.

Here is the direct link to access the UP NEET 2020 Counselling schedule.

The candidates have to pay a registration fees of 2,000/- and a security deposit of 30,000/- for government seats and 2,00,000/- for private medical seat or 1,00,000/- for private dental seat at the nodal centre during the document verification process. The candidates need to complete these formalities to be eligible to participate in the choice filling process.

Here is the direct link to begin the UP NEET 2020 registration process (from 4.00 pm today).

All the candidates are requested to go through the official notification and various steps that one needs to follow before proceeding with the registration process for the UP NEET 2020.