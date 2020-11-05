The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Fishery Department. Candidates can apply online on the APSC recruitment website — apscrecruitment.in — for 18 such vacancies until November 27.

The selection procedure will be notified later on after considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post. The Commission will also decide to conduct examination/test etc. zone wise, depending upon the numbers of candidates against the districts.

Here is the link for the APSC recruitment notification.

Eligibility criteria and minimum qualification:

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam and shall produce Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) issued in the state for educational purpose as proof of residency along with the application form.

The candidate must have passed Diploma in Civil Engineering from any government engineering institute recognised by AICTE. Diploma in Civil Engineering obtained through distance mode of education will not be accepted.

The minimum age limit for an applicant is 18 years while the upper limit is 38 (43 years for SC/ST and 41 years for OBC/MOBC) as on January 1, 2020.

Application fees:

The payment of the application fee can only be done online upto November 29. General/EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs 285, while fees for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates is Rs 185 and Rs 35 for BPL and PWBD candidates.

How to apply:

Applicants who have not yet registered in the Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC’s recruitment website apscrecruitment.in and register themselves by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link.

Create an account, login with credentials and click on the ‘Apply Section’ Fill the application and submit relevant documents Preview the form and click ‘Submit’ for final submission or click ‘Cancel’ button for necessary corrections Pay the fee through the online payment platform Take printout of application form

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner. The list of candidates whose applications are found valid or rejected after scrutiny will be made available in the APSC’s website (www.apsc.nic.in) showing grounds for rejection in due course.