Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be conducting the 10th and 12th board examination for the year 2021 in the month of May, reports Times of India.

The exam generally is conducted in the month of March but due to the COVID-19 disruption, the exam has been postponed by 2 months.

The report says that over 16 lakh students will be appearing for the 10th and 12th board examinations from the state in the year 2021. Students will get additional time to prepare for the exams. The academic year has been disrupted due to the pandemic and the result lockdown.

The report also says that the syllabus this year has been reduced by 30% to make up for the lost time. The board exam form will be filled after the Diwali vacation. Generally, the process of filling up the form is done before Diwali. The examination timetable will also be announced after the Diwali vacation.

The report adds that around 10 lakh students are expected to appear for the 10th board exam and around 6.30 lakh for the 12th board exam in the year 2021.