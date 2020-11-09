Maharashtra CET Cell will declare the MHT-CET 2020 examination result on or before November 28. In a notification released on November 6, the CET Cell said that the answer keys for the exam will be released on November 10.

The notification said that the answer keys will be released on November 10 at 1.00 pm and challenge to the answer keys can be submitted on or before November 12 (1.00 pm).

Here is the direct link to check the MHT-CET 2020 notification for result date.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream.

The answer keys and the result of the exam can be accessed on the official website, mahacet.org. Students are requested to keep checking the official website regularly for updates regarding the exam.