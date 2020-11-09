The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for reporting at colleges for candidates shortlisted in the first round of NEET 2020 counselling by two days. According to an official notice, candidates can now report at institutions up to November 14.

Earlier, the last date to report at medical colleges after NEET Counselling 2020 round 1 results was November 12. The result of the first round was announced by the MCC on November 6.

Here is the direct link to access the MCC NEET UG 1st provisional allotment result.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The registration process for the second round will begin from November 18 and will go on until November 22. The 2nd allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 25.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.