Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to declare the MAH-B.Ed(General & Special) & B.Ed-ELCT. CET 2020 examination result today, November 9. The result, once declared, can be accessed on the official website, mahacet.org.

It should be noted that the result date on the website is today; however, it also says that the result date can be change without intimation. Students should keep checking the officail website for further details.

Here is the direct link to check the MAH B.Ed. 2020 CET result.

The exam for the MAH-B.Ed & B.Ed ELCT-2020 was conducted from October 21 to October 23. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed. Regular and B.Ed. Special Education courses offered at various institutions in the state of Maharashtra.

How to check MAH B.Ed. CET 2020 result: