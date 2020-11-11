Army Public School (APS) 2020 has released the admit card for the exam for TGT, PRTs and PGT recruitment on November 10. All the candidates who will be appearing for the TGT, PRT and PGT recruitment exam can download the admit card from the official website, aps-csb.in.

APS will conduct the exams for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), and Postgraduate Teachers (PGT) on November 21 and November 22, reports Indianexpress.com.

Here is the direct link to download the APS Teacher recruitment exam admit card.

The candidates should go through the official notification for more information on exam pattern and exam syllabus. Sample questions papers can be bought from the website for Rs. 50 for each part on this link.

How to download Army Public School Teacher recruitment exam admit card: