Maharashtra NEET 2020 counselling registration process is underway and the last day to register to participate in the counselling process is tomorrow, November 12. This can be done on the official website, mahacet.org.

The last day for filing of online preference form for MBBS/BDS course for Maharashtra NEET-UG Counselling is Friday, November 13. Candidates can fill the online preference form through the MahaCET link here. The applicant needs to login using the username/mobile number, password and date of birth.

The online registration process started on November 5 and will close on November 12 at 5.00 PM.

Instructions to fill the online registration and preference form:

Visit the Mahacet official website and click on NEET UG 2020 counselling link on the home page. Click on ‘New Registration and Payment’ button and go through the registration and payment process For Choice filling, login with User Name, Password and Document Verification Code Candidate can fill minimum of 1 preference and maximum of 116 preferences 100 preferences will be displayed; one after another in TAB .You have to click “SAVE Preferences” Candidate must click “Lock Preferences” for final submission of Preference Form For Final submission, Click “FINISH” on TAB then, “Lock Preferences” TAB will open. You have to click the checkbox as you check all the preferences and then click on “Lock Preferences” If candidate fails to “Lock Preferences”, his/her Preference Form will not be saved and will be rejected After submitting the form, get the print out of the Preference Form

Here is the direct link to the NEET-UG Maharashtra 2020 Registration page.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG 2020 examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each.

A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15% All-India quota and for institutions affiliated to the central government. Each state conducts its own counselling for the remaining seats and private medical colleges.