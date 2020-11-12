West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will stop the registration process for the WB NEET 2020 counselling process today, November 12. Today is also the last day to fill the lock choices for various MBBS and BDS courses offered in the state on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The merit list or the list of candidates who have registered to partake in the WB NEET UG 2020 counselling process will be released tomorrow, November 13. The verification of the original documents for NRI candidates, as per the West Bengal NEET UG counselling schedule, will be held on November 17 at Swasthva Bhavan.

The first allotment result will be released on November 16. Candidates will be required to report physically in person to the allotted institutes with the fee, documents and admission bond between 10 am of November 17 and 4 pm of November 18, 2020.

“Further rounds of the counselling schedule shall be informed in the counselling website wbmcc.nic.in. The candidates are requested to frequently visit the said website for further information,” an official statement said.

West Bengal counselling process is done for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses offered at various government and private colleges in the state. The counselling process consists of enrollment and online fee payment; publication of seat matrix - round 1; registration, choice filling and locking of choices; seat allotment process – round 1; result publication - round 1; reporting for admission at the allotted institution – round 1 and subsequent rounds as per the availability of seats.