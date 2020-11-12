BCECE Board will be releasing the DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMD) 2020 examination admit card today, November 12, at around 3.00 pm. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, bceceboard,bihar.gov.in.

The DCECE 2020 examination for admissions to polytechnic and diploma in engineering colleges in Bihar will be conducted on November 26 and November 27. All the candidates must go through the admit card carefully for details regarding the exam date, time, venue and COVID-19 related precautions.

BCECE Board had scheduled to conduct the exam on October 31 and November 1 but had postponed the exam for November 26 and November 27. The admit card according to that notification is scheduled to be released today.

Here is the direct link to the page where admit card link will be activated.

How to download DCECE 2020 admit card:

Visit the BCECE Board official website. Click on the DCECE button on the left panel. Click on the link to download the admit card, once it is activated. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be accessed which should be printed out.

The article has been updated with the admit card release time.