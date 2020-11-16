Maharashtra CET Cell has released the first allotment or selection list for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 counselling process on November 15. All the candidates who have successfully registered for the NEET UG 2020 in the state can check the list on the official website, mahacet.org.

The admissions based on the 1st allotment/selection list can be done on or before November 20 (5.00 pm). This can also be done on holidays. Candidates must submit all the original documents and pay requisite fee in the allotted college before the deadline.

Here is the direct link to access the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list.

The CET Cell also released an updated list of candidates who have managed to register for the counselling process on November 15. The updated list includes names of 50,870 candidates which can be accessed in this link.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling is conducted based on the NEET UG 2020 examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result for the exam was released on October 17. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each.

How to access Maharashtra NEET UG selection list: