West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has issued the first allotment result for the WB NEET-UG 2020 counselling process on November 16. The allotment result was released at around 6.00 pm on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The admission process based on the first allotment result can be done until November 24 excluding the government holidays on November 17, November 19, November 20, and November 22. Previously, the admission process was supposed to be done until November 18 but an extension has been provided now, details of which can be accessed in this notification.

Here is the direct link to access the WBMCC WB NEET allotment result.

The list of candidates who have successfully registered to participate in the NEET UG Counselling was released on November 13.

Here is the direct list to access the WBMCC NEET UG Enrollment list.

WBMCC will release details of further rounds of NEET UG Counselling in the near future on the official website. The candidates must visit the official website frequently for further updates.

West Bengal NEET counselling process is done for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses offered at various government and private colleges in the state. The admission is done based on the NEET UG exam marks which was conducted in September 2020.