The Assam Police recruitment board has released the admit cards for the written test for selection of Sub Inspectors (SI) in the force. The test is due to be held on November 22. Candidates who had applied for the exam in 2018 can download the admit card from the official website of the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board — slprbassam.in.

The candidate needs to enter the Application Number and Date of Birth to access and download the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download Admit Card.

The written test will be of two hours and will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm. Although the Board says candidates must report early by 9:30 am, due to Covid-19 Protocols.

“Candidates requiring further assistance for downloading the Admit Cards can approach Help Desks that would be set up in the Offices of the Superintendents of Police, in all Districts, on 19.11.2020 and 20.11.2020. Help Desks will provide necessary support after verification of all records,” the recruitment board has notified.

Candidates are required to carry a post card size photograph to the exam venue along with an identity proof document. ID proof document can be Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, PAN card and vote ID card. Candidates should carry the ID proof in original and a self-attested photocopy of it, the Board has said.

All other important information will be available on the SLPRB website and also on the Admit Card.