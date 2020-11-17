Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the online registration window for filling of Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020.

The Main Examination for Indian Forest Service will be held from February 28, 2021, and the detailed timetable will be made available along with the e-Admit Card three-four weeks before the commencement of the exam, UPSC has notified. The last day of filling of DAF-I is November 27 till 6.00 PM.

Candidates first need to register themselves on UPSC’s website upsconline.nic.in using their Roll Number of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 whose result was declared in October, and other personal details. A login ID and password will be mailed to the applicant after successful registration. Then, the applicant can login on the DETAILED APPLICATION FORM-I window and fill the form.

The applicant needs to upload scanned copies of age proof, educational qualification, quota claim, etc.

The minimum age limit to apply for the Main exam is 21 while the upper limit for general category candidates is 32 as of August 1, 2020.

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD) applying for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by cash or using online payment options.

Here is the direct link to read Instructions on Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2020.

Here is the direct link to the registration module for DAF-I.

Here is the direct link to fill the DAF-1 form.

The Main Examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

Indian Forest Service (IFoS) is one of the three All India Services of the Union Government. Every year, the UPSC conducts the Indian Forest Service exam to recruit officers into the forest service. The chief mandate of this service is to manage the country’s natural resources and implement the National Forest Policy.