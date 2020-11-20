Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the link for the registration process for the 2nd round of NEET-UG 2020 counselling today, November 20. All the candidates can register to participate in the second round of MCC Counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The Committee has also released the revised schedule for the second round along with the activation of the link. The last day to complete the registration and pay the counselling fees is November 23 and choice filling and locking must be done before November 24.

The second round allotment result will be released on November 27 and the admission process and reporting based on the allotment result must be done on or before December 8, 2020. There has been no change in the schedule of the final round (mop-up round).

Here is the direct link to start the MCC registration process.

Here is the direct link to access the updated MCC counselling schedule.

The registration process was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix,’ says the notification.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.