The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card for the 2020 Circle-Based Officer recruitment soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, according to a notification released on November 11, and the admit card will be released on the official website, sbi.co.in/careers

The online test is schedule is tentative in nature according to the notification. The exam will have two sections, one objective type and another descriptive type, with total marks of 250 and for 2.5 hours’ duration. The scheme of the exam can be accessed in this link.

The SBI had allowed candidates to choose their exam centre, the link for which remained active from November 11 to November 16. The exam is being conducted to fill 3850 Circle-Based Officer for 8 circles spread throughout the country.

All the candidates who clear the online exam will be shortlisted for an interview round where document verification process will also be completed. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 16, 2020.