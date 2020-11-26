Candidates will now have to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which is the national level-engineering exam, in order to seek admission at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. Earlier, the applicants were required to undergo the state-level entrance exam Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE).

The varsity took to Twitter to make the announcement in this regard on Wednesday. However, the latest decision will not be applicable to students who have appeared for UPSEE exams till date, and will come into effect from the academic session 2021-22.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.