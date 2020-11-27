The MHT-CET 2020 entrance examination results for Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, and B.Ed. will be declared by the Maharashtra CET cell by December 5, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the minister announced that the centralised admission process for all the courses will begin in the first week of December.

Once the MHT-CET 2020 result is declared, all the candidates who had appeared for the exam either from the PCB or the PCM category can check the result on the official website, mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MAH-LLB (3 years) CET 2020 and MAH B.Ed. and B.Ed Elec 2020 results will also be available on the MAHACET website.

राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षाकडून घेण्यात आलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सर्व प्रवेश परीक्षांचे निकाल दिनांक 5 डिसेंबर सीईटी कक्षाच्या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येतील. तसेच केंद्रीभूत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया डिसेंबरच्या पहिल्या आठवड्यापासून सुरू होईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) November 26, 2020

The results for the MHT-CET exam were initially slated to be released on or before November 28, as per a notification released on November 6. Meanwhile, the result for MAH-LLB was scheduled to be declared on December 25 and MAH B.Ed CET was scheduled for November 9.

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms, etc.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination this year, either PCM stream or the PCB stream. The answer keys for the exam were released on November 10 and final answer keys have already been released on the official website.

How to access the MHT-CET 2020 result: