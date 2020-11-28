Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the 2019 Tier II examination for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Besides this, the commission has also announced the answer keys for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator examination 2020. The candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys from the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

With regard to the CGL examination, candidates can submit representation for tentative Answer Keys, if any, from November 27 (6 pm) to December 2 (6 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/-per question/answer challenged. The candidates may take a printout of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the specified deadline.

Here is the direct link to the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 Tier II answer key

The examination for the same was conducted from November 15 to 18.

For the Translator exam, candidates can submit representation for tentative Answer Keys, if any, from November 27 (6 pm) to December 1 (6 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/-per question/answer challenged. The examination was held on November 19.

Here is the direct link to the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2020 answer key

Here is the link to SSC CGL 2019 Tier I answer keys