The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for submission of life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) by pensioners till February 28, a move which would benefit over 35 lakh persons who could not submit the document by November due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021,” the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement on Saturday.

Presently, a pensioner can submit the certificate anytime during the year up to November 30, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue. Now, beneficiaries can do that till February 28.

The government has clarified that during this extended period, pensions will not be stopped in respect of such 35 lakh pensioners who could not submit JPP during November, 2020.

Pensioners can avail of multiple modes for submission of JPPs including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), branches of pension disbursing banks 1.36 lakh post offices, postal network of 1.90 lakh postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks, the government said.