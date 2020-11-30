Staff Selection Commission has declared the 2018 Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 final result on Saturday, November 28. All the candidates who had appeared on the final round of the recruitment exam can check the final result on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission is expected to declare the 2018 Junior Engineer (JE) final result today. Both the results were expected to be issued today based on the calendar; however, the Stenographer results were issued 2 days early.

Here are direct links to access various details of Stenographer 2018 final result

The result notification says that the “Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.”

SSC had conducted the 2018 Stenographer recruitment for 991 vacancies in Group D and 473 vacancies in Group D. All the vacancies have been filled based on the recruitment drive.

The JE examination result is expected to come out in the evening hours. All candidates should check the ‘Result’ tab for final result notification on the home page.