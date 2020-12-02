Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the online application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2021 for flying branch and ground duty (technical and non-technical) on its official website afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The last date for submitting the application is December 30.

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 20 and 21 in two shifts, respectively.

“Indian Air Force invites Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 20 Feb 21 and 21 Feb 21,” the official notification released by IAF on Tuesday read.

#JoinIAF: IAF invites Indian citizens to be a part of #IndianAirForce as Commissioned Officers in Flying & Ground Duty (Tech & Non-Tech) branches for courses commencing in Jan 2022.



Online registration from 01 Dec to 30 Dec 2020.



Details on: https://t.co/LraRro6cjW pic.twitter.com/Drkn1eMb2X — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 1, 2020

Eligibility criteria:

Age: For Flying Branch, the age limit set for applicants is 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2022.

For Ground Duty Branch, the age limit for applicants is 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: For Flying Branch, candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level.

For Ground Duty Branch, candidates are advised to check the official notification for the qualifications depending on the role they are applying for.

The eligible candidate shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the date of the examination. Candidates should note that no request for change of centre/date/slot will be entertained.

Candidates are required to read the official notification here for further details