Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Monday will begin the application process for the recruitment of a total of 6,432 Nursing Officers on its official website – osssc.gov.in. The vacancies announced are in the district cadre post.

The last day of registration and payment of fees is December 24. “Applications will be received online only,” the OSSSC has said through an official notification.

This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha, the OSSSC has said.

The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay and remuneration, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be available on the website.

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is tasked with the responsibility of conducting recruitment examinations to district level Group-C Civil posts under 24 departments of the state government.