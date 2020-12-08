The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has decided to promote the students of Classes 6 to 9 to the next class without final exams for the 2020 academic session, according to an NDTV report. The decision to promote school students affiliated to WBBSE has been made amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to heads of all secondary schools in Bengal, a senior WBBSE official said whenever the school opens and classes begin regularly, the teachers will have to first revise the old syllabus completely in the interest of students before taking up any new chapter.

The Board also referred to the government’s decision of not holding the selection test for WBBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) candidates next year. “The schools are requested to make their students ready for MP-2021 by taking mock tests, if required,” the letter said.

Schools in West Bengal have been shut since mid-March following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per reports, the state Education Minister recently said the government will take a call on the issue of reopening after the health crisis situation improves.