The National Board of Examinations will release the admit card of the NEET MDS 2021 exam on its official website nbe.edu.in on Wednesday. The single-session computer-based exam is due to be held on December 16 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various dental courses of the 2021 admission session. The online application process for the NEET MDS 2021 commenced on October 26 and concluded on November 25. The NEET-MDS 2021 exam result will be announced on December 31.

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBE website and affix firmly their latest passport size colour photograph in the space provided on the admit card. Exact address and location of the test centres shall be indicated in the admit card. Candidates declared ineligible shall not be issued admit cards, the NBE has said.

The three-hour NEET-MDS exam will comprise of 240 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in English language only. There shall be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The NBE has made a demo test available for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the Computer Based Test format on the website. Candidates will be able to access the Demo test from December 1 onwards.

Here is the NEET MDS 2021 Information Bulletin