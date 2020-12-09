RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MIC) exam admit card is likely to be released either on Wednesday or Thursday, The Indian Express reported. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is slated to be held from December 15 to 18 in two shifts per day, from 10.30 am and 3 pm, respectively.

“The candidates appearing for the isolated and ministerial categories exams can download the hall ticket from December 9 or 10 as the exam will start from December 15,” a railway official was quoted as saying.

The link for the Exam City, Date and Shift Intimation and Mock Test for MIC is live till 11.55 pm on December 18.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. However, PwBD candidates with a scribe will be eligible for an additional 30 minutes.

Here is the direct link to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule

Here is the direct link to the Exam City, Date and Shift Intimation and Mock Test

The exam will be held by observing all the protocols linked to COVID-19. The exams for the MIC positions was also expected to begin from December 15.

According to NDTV, RRB will be conducting the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment examination from December 28. The report said that official sources have confirmed the dates. The exam will go on until March 2021.

In September, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the exam will be conducted from December 15. However, the latest report suggests that the exam has been delayed once again.