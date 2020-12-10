Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, schedule on its official website upsc.gov.in. The examination is slated to be held on February 21.

The computer-based mode exam will be held in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

All students are required to arrive at the venue by 8 am for Paper I and 12.30 pm for Paper II. All entry gates will be closed 45 minutes later for both the papers, respectively.

Here is the direct link to the UPSC Combined-Geo Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 schedule

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative) marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. Marks secured in the preliminary examination will be counted for deciding the final merit list.

The main examination is slated to be held on July 17 and 18. This will be followed by an interview round. The examinations are being held for recruitment to at least 25 posts.

Candidates are advised to read the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2021 official notification here for more details

