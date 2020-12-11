Dismissing reports on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that any decision in this regard would be “communicated at an appropriate time” through the official website cbse.nic.in.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the board strongly urged schools, students and parents not to fall prey to information circulated on social media and by certain newspapers on the dates of the CBSE exams.

“It has come to the notice of the CBSE that on several Social Media Platforms and in News Papers, dates/months for starting of Class X & XII Board’s examinations and Practical Examinations are being circulated. As these circulated information is not correct, hence, creating panic amongst the schools, students and parents. In this regard, it is communicated to all the affiliated schools, students, parents and other stakeholders that do not believe on such information,” the statement read.

“If information is available on CBSE website, then it should be considered as correct otherwise not,” it added.

The board said that a final decision on the CBSE exam dates will be taken only after consultation with all stakeholders.

“CBSE is well aware about the condition of the students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board’s website,” it said in the statement.

The board’s remarks came hours after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ addressing a few concerns over the exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic during a live web interaction with students, teachers and parents. Depending on the pandemic situation, the ministry will decide on when the exams will be held, he had said.

In response to a student’s request seeking more time for preparation, Pokhriyal said: “We will ensure that you get enough time for preparation”.

After another student asked for a reduction of syllabus by 10-20 per cent, the education minister said that CBSE had already reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent.

Pokriyal reiterated that alternative options will be considered if students are unable to go to schools for the practical exams. “We will discuss in this regard,” he said.