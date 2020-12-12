Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Saturday invited applications for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2020 on its official website ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for recruitment to 75 posts is December 30.

The Preliminary Combined Competitive Exam 2020 has been tentatively scheduled for February. The exact date will be informed to the candidates later.

The recruitment is for the following posts: Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

Eligibility:

Qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. No candidate shall be eligible for appearing in the preliminary exam unless he or she has passed the Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent in Punjabi language.

Age: Candidates should have attained the minimum age of 21 and should not have attained the age of 37 years on the first day of January the year in which the last day for submission of application to the Commission falls.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification here for more details