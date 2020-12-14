The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of South Western Railway (SWR) has invited applications for the vacant posts of apprentices, on its official website rrchubli.in. The application process began on December 12 and will continue till January 9.

There are a total of 1004 vacancies out of which, 287 are for Hubballi division, 217 for Carriage Repair Workshop, 280 for Bengaluru division, 177 for Mysuru Division and 43 for Central Workshop Mysuru.

Recruitment to each of the posts will include a year’s training period.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: The general candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on last date of notification. The upper age is relaxable by five years in case of SC/ST candidates and three years in case of OBC candidates.

Qualification: The candidate must have passed Class 10th examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks from recognised Board. The candidate should also possess National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

Engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible to apply for apprenticeship in response to this notification as they are governed by separate scheme of apprenticeship.

Candidates are advised to check the RRC recruitment 2020 notification here for more details