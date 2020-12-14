Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020 exam on Tuesday. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for CHSL 2020 examination can check the notification and apply for the same on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total of 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies have been notified.

Online payment of the application fees can be made by December 17 and payment of application fees offline via challan can be made by December 19.

The CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The number of vacancies under the CHSL 2020 will be revealed in the future.

The Tier I exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to April 27, 2021. The schedule for the Tier II examination will be notified later.

Eligibility and Qualification:

All interested candidates must be below the age of 27 with relaxation in the age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates must have cleared the higher secondary exam or 12th class exam from any recognised board to be eligible to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before final appointment. The Tier I is a Computer-Based exam testing candidates on English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. The test will be of 1-hour duration consisting of 200 questions and 400 marks.

All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) for 100 marks. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for the Tier III which will consist of skill test and typing test.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC CHSL 2020 official notification.

How to apply for the SSC CHSL 2020 exam:

Visit the SSC official website. Candidates must first register on the official website here before proceeding with the application. For candidates who have registered, log-in with the credentials. Click on the ‘Apply’ button on the top and under CHSL tab, click on the ‘Apply’ button against the CHSL 2020. Fulfil the application and payment and submit the application. Take a print of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more information on eligibility, qualifications, reservation policy, selection process, application process, vacancy details among others before proceeding with the application.