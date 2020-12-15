MPPEB DAHET entrance exam 2020 results announced at peb.mp.gov.in, check details here
The entrance exam for admission to Diploma in Animal Husbandry was conducted on November 7.
Madhya Pradesh Vyapam or Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the DAHET examination results on its official website - peb.mp.gov.in. The entrance exam for admission to Diploma in Animal Husbandry (DAHET) was conducted on November 7.
How to check MPPEB DAHET entrance exam 2020 results
- Visit the MPPEB official home page
- Click on the ‘Result- Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test-2020 (DAHET)’ tab on the homepage
- Enter your application or roll number and date of birth to download the results