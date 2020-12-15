Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a detailed exam schedule for Patwari Direct Recruitment Examination - 2019 on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be held on January 10, 17 and 24 next year.

According to the official notification, the examination will be held as per the first letter of the candidate’s name on the application form. If a candidate has used written her name as Miss Swati, then her exam will be held according to the alphabet M.

RSMSSB 2019 Patwari exam detailed schedule: Name of candidate Exam date and phase Exam timing From A-C January 10, 2021 | First phase 8.30 am to 11.30 am From D-J January 10, 2021 | Second phase 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm From K-M January 17, 2021 | Third phase 8.30 am to 11.30 am From N-Q January 17, 2021 | Fourth phase 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm From S-U January 24, 2021 | Fifth phase 8.30 am to 11.30 am From R-V-Z January 24, 2021 | Sixth phase 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

The board is holding the recruitment drive to fill 4,207 vacancies of which 3,673 vacancies are in non-TSP areas and 570 in TSP areas. The application process for the recruitment started on January 20 and continued till February 26.

Here is the direct link to RSMSSB 2019 Patwari exam full schedule