Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), GradeII/Executive 2020 on its official website mha.gov.in.

As many as 2,000 vacancies are available. The registration process will begin on Saturday and the last date to apply is January 9.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: The candidate should be between 18 and 27 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Qualifications: Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university. Knowledge of computers would be a bonus point.

Selection process: This will consist of a written exam and an interview round. The written exam will further comprise of two stages: Tier I will comprise of objective type MCQs and there will be negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer.

“In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under:UR-35, OBC/EWS-34 & SC/ST-33 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST),” the official notification read.

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off. Tier II will comprise of descriptive essays.

“On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview@ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam,” the notification read.

The date, time and centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by email.

How to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020:

Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in Register yourself Upload the required documents Pay the registration fees

“Candidates can apply for the post provided they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions,” the notification read.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites mentioned above to check the Intelligence Bureau ACIO Recruitment 2020 for detailed information